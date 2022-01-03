Icy Spots Will Develop As Temps Fall Monday Night

1/7

A low-pressure system swung through the area early Monday morning bringing whiteout conditions to the mountains and even a few wet flakes as far south as the I-85 corridor. More than 6″ of snow fell across the higher elevations with heavy rain causing localized flooding through Piedmont.

More than 200,000 were left without power across the Carolinas as winds gusted more than 50 mph. A wind advisory remains in effect through 4 pm Monday as this low swings off the coast and away from the Carolinas. Temperatures have dropped into the 20s and 30s and will struggle to warm through the afternoon.

Drier air will funnel into the region through the afternoon and evening, but as streets remain wet from the early morning rain and snow, it will likely freeze overnight. This will create black ice on the roads and sidewalks through Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-20s across the region overnight, and not warm above freezing until mid-morning.

Make sure you are taking it extra slow if you must be out on the roads to avoid any icy areas – especially while traveling across elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Temps will be slow to warm Tuesday with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s through the afternoon, but sunshine will help to melt the ice and dry most surfaces for the Piedmont and foothills. Refreezing will likely remain a problem for the mountains as snow begins to melt Tuesday with black ice likely through mid-week until the snow is able to melt.