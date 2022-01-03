Widespread Hard Freeze Leading to Patchy Ice

As the winter storm departs, skies will continue to clear with temperatures falling through the day. The entire area will drop below freezing tonight which will lead to refreezing on any surface that had snow accumulation. I think the ice will mainly be confined to the High Country and the Foothills.

Updated webstory: https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2022/01/03/icy-spots-will-develop-as-temps-fall-monday-night/

In wake of this strong cold front temperatures will stay below average on Tuesday with highs only topping out in the mid 40s. Clouds increase through the day Wednesday with highs back to “normal” in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will increase rain coverage Thursday PM with cold air building back in on Friday. Rain will likely transition to snow Thursday night in the Mountains with low temperatures in the teens.

Tonight: Clear skies. Freezing area wide. Mountains and Foothills will see icy roads. Low: Teens in the high country with mid to upper 20s across the Piedmont. Winds calming through the night, but gusts up to 20 mph are still possible.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 45. Wind: E/SE 5-10.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Partly sunny. High: 56. Wind: SW 5-15.

Stay warm!