An Average Winter Day On Tap Wednesday

Mid to upper 30s tonight with a very slim rain chance. Clouds increase through the evening and into our Wednesday with highs back to “normal” – in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will increase rain coverage Thursday PM with cold air building back in on Friday. Rain will likely transition to snow Thursday night in the Mountains with low temperatures in the teens. Rain coverage with this front across the Piedmont will be scattered. After Thursday evening our next best chance of rain comes on Sunday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 31. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Partly sunny. High: 56. Wind: S/SW 10-20.

Thursday: PM Front. PM Mountain snow. High: 56.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin