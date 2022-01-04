Mountain Snow Expected on Thursday

Ski and snowboard lovers are enjoying the slopes after a nice snow blanketed the mountains Monday morning. The colder temperatures are now making conditions perfect for snow-making!

The resorts in the High Country are loving this snow making weather and since the kids had a snow day today, the slopes were packed! Another round of snow is on the way for the mountains Thursday PM.

Another system will bring the potential for additional snow through the second half of Thursday.

The snow totals will not be all that impressive, but 3+ inches will be possible above 3,500 feet with 1-3 likely elsewhere.

Snow is forecast to stay in the mountains with a light mix possibly stretching into the northern Foothills. Scattered rain is expected across the Piedmont – no snow. It was been 1,123 days since Charlotte’s last 1 inch snowfall!