Mountain Snow Expected on Thursday

While the totals will be nothing impressive, another round of snow is expected across the High Country
Ski and snowboard lovers are enjoying the slopes after a nice snow blanketed the mountains Monday morning. The colder temperatures are now making conditions perfect for snow-making!

Another system will bring the potential for additional snow through the second half of Thursday.

The snow totals will not be all that impressive, but 3+ inches will be possible above 3,500 feet with 1-3 likely elsewhere.

Snow is forecast to stay in the mountains with a light mix possibly stretching into the northern Foothills. Scattered rain is expected across the Piedmont – no snow. It was been 1,123 days since Charlotte’s last 1 inch snowfall!

