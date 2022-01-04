NC Prisoner With Virus Dies; State Cases Reach Daily Record

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner with COVID-19 died over the weekend.

The Department of Public Safety announced on Monday that the unnamed male offender in his late 70s at Greene Correctional Institution died at a hospital on Saturday.

The department says he wasn’t vaccinated. Prisoners are encouraged but not required to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

An initial review shows COVID-19 was likely the cause of death or at least a contributing factor.

The death marked the first offender death related to the virus since May.

Statewide there were over 19,600 positive COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday.

That marked the third record one-day increase for the pandemic last week.