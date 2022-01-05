Good Friends Charlotte Raises $750K At Annual “Gather & Give” Holiday Luncheon

1/46

5/46



10/46



15/46



20/46



25/46



30/46



35/46



40/46



P.C. @goodfriendscharlotte



P.C. @goodfriendscharlotte





























































































P.C. Daniel Coston.

The Latest:

Good Friends Charlotte is celebrating after raising a record-breaking $750,000 at their 35th annual end-of-year “Gather & Give” event.

“Good Friends Charlotte is proud to announce that we’ve raised nearly $750,000 at this year’s 35th-annual Gather and Give luncheon event — another record-breaking total that will provide critical financial support to some 5,000 families in our community,” said Marinn Bengel, this year’s Event Chair. “We are incredibly grateful to all of our sponsors and donors this fundraising year.”

Over 1,500 individuals attended the”Gather & Give” luncheon, either in-person or virtually, held at the Charlotte Convention Center on Thursday, December 9th.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, who attended the event, says “This event is so special to me because it makes me realize how fortunate we are. Good Friends has a track record of 35 years of reaching out, helping, and raising more than $5 million to do it.”

In addition to Mayor Lyles, 2021 Olympian and second generation Good Friend Anna Cockrell also addressed the crowd.

Cockrell expressed that now more than ever Charlotte families are in need of support and just how the Good Friends impact provides stability and security to those less fortunate.

For those unable to attend, the virtual event can still be viewed by clicking here.

Original Story (11/18/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good Friends Charlotte, a women’s organization supporting families and individuals with financial resources, will hold their 35th annual holiday luncheon for charity on Thursday, December 9th.

The “Gather & Give” luncheon, held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., is free to attend and people can attend in-person at the Charlotte Convention Center or virtually.

Good Friends members and guests hold this luncheon as an annual tradition where true stories of how just a few dollars can make such a large difference to people in our community are shared.

Officials say with a time commitment of a single lunch hour, the impact provided by member and guest donations lasts a lifetime.

Click to watch video on YouTube.

Click here to register for the 35th “Gather & Give” luncheon.