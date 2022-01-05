Quick Moving Winter Storm Arrives Thursday Evening

– Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect from 1 PM Thursday until 7 AM Friday for Ashe and Watauga counties.

– Winter Storm Warning for Avery county from noon Thursday until 7 AM Friday.

– Forecast snow totals for those below 3,500 feet are 1-3”. Locations above 3,500 feet could see up to 6”.

– The mountains will see low temperatures in the single digits Thursday night into Friday morning. With wind gusts as high as 40 mph wind chill values will drop below zero.

Partly cloudy skies in control overnight with patchy dense fog developing into Thursday morning. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s. A system will increase rain coverage Thursday PM with cold air building back in on Friday. A fast-moving winter storm will bring snow across the mountains Thursday afternoon into evening with low temperatures in the single digits – wind chills below zero. Areas above 3,500 feet could see up to 6 inches with locations below 3,500 seeing 1-3”. A trace is possible north of I-40. Rain coverage with this front across the Piedmont will be scattered. After Thursday evening our next best chance of rain comes Sunday PM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 34. Wind: W/SW 5-10.

Thursday: AM patchy fog. PM Front. PM Mountain snow. High: 56. Wind: S/SE – NW in the evening 5-10.

Friday: Frigid AM. Sunny. Cold! High: 43. Wind: NW 5-10.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin