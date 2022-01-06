Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Logging Truck In Albemarle, Investigation Underway

1/6

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash involving a logging truck Thursday morning.

City of Albemarle Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash on Highway 52 around 9 a.m.

Officials say the crash happened when a logging truck traveling on Highway 52 South reached the intersection of West Main Street.

A vehicle traveling east on West Main Street approached a traffic signal and continued through the intersection when the signal light was red, according to authorities. The vehicle was then struck by the logging truck.

The logging truck overturned, which caused a chain reaction crash involving three other vehicles.

Police say minor injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.