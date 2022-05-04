Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie Get Into Rock Hall Of Fame

1/4

LOS ANGELES — Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.