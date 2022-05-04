Mother, Grandmother Charged In Child’s Death At Asheville Motel

1/2 Inga Matthews

2/2 Chantarcia Matthews



ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police say a mother and grandmother have been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse after a 3-year-old child was found dead in a Asheville motel.

Asheville police say in a news release that 29-year-old Chantarica Matthews and 50-year-old Inga Matthews also are charged with concealment of death.

They’re being held in the Buncombe County jail without bond on the murder charge.

Patrol officers who were sent to a motel on Monday afternoon found a small child lying dead on the floor and two women in the room.

Investigators said the child appeared to be extremely malnourished.