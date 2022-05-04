Playoff Hockey Is Returning To The Queen City

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The (still) defending champion, Charlotte Checkers, will continue their title defense during the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs next week. Having received a first-round bye as Atlantic Division champions, the team’s first home game of the postseason will be Game 3 of the second round at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m. They will also host Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-five series the following Monday and Wednesday, if necessary.

The Checkers, who are making their fourth consecutive playoff appearance and first since capturing the league’s most recent Calder Cup championship in 2019, enter the series at one of the league’s hottest teams. A 16-3-3 run to end the regular season saw them storm to their second consecutive division title and earn the advantage of skipping the first play-in round.

Home ice has been a huge advantage to the Checkers since returning to Bojangles Coliseum, and they need your help to keep that going! Don’t miss out by taking advantage of special offers for Game 3 – a ticket and commemorative pint glass bundle for $35 total and a 4-pack discount featuring $18 tickets when purchasing four more. Both offers can be purchased online at charlottecheckers.com.

Additionally, all first-round games will have a Hat Trick Concessions special of $3 hot dogs, $3 popcorn, and $3 domestic draught beer!

See you at the coliseum as the Checkers try to bring another championship to Charlotte!