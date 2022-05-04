Police: Man Charged For Assault, Murder Of 39-Year-Old Woman In Salisbury

The Latest (5/4/22):

A man is facing charges for the assault and homicide of a 39-year-old woman that happened at a Salisbury home in March, according to police.

The Salisbury Police Department says 35-year-old Antoine McGee has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in the homicide case of Maggie Clinding.

McGee was served with the warrants on Monday by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story (3/28/22):

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a 39-year-old woman died in a Salisbury home early Saturday.

The Salisbury Police Department responded to a Ludwick Avenue residence around 1 a.m. after a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Maggie Clinding, inside the home with injuries consistent of an assault.

Officers attempted life saving measures, but Clinding died due to her injuries, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Lieutenant Crews at 704-638-5333.