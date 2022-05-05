Charlotte Happenings with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners gives us a rundown of some upcoming events for you and the family.

VAPA First Saturday Open Studios

Saturday, May 7

(Visual and Performing Arts) VAPA Center

700 N Tryon St.

Discover local art and food at the open studio, where you can expect live painting, theatre performances, live music, and guided tours. Parking and admission is free!

Learn more at uptowncharlotte.com.

Voices from the Past

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Settlers and Elmwood/Pinewood Cemeteries

200 W Trade St.

Learn about historical Charlotteans, including prominent African-American and female figures from our city’s long and rich history, from living history interpreters. Living history interpreters will take you on a journey through the city’s rich history as you hear about prominent Charlotteans, including important African-American and

Female figures. Admission is free.

Learn more at uptowncharlotte.com.

First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End

Friday, May 6

5 galleries in South End

5p-10p (galleries differ)

First Friday is being held on May 6th. Participating galleries include StudioWorks , Shed Brand Studios, Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy, Dilworth Artisan Station, and Gallery C3 at Alchemy. Don’t forget to check out the free walking art tour, South End Interactive while you are in the

neighborhood!

Camden Commons, presented by Lowe’s

Saturday, May 14

Camden Road Street Festival

Camden Road, South End, Charlotte

South End’s main road is transforming into an outdoor living room for the second time on May

14th from 11am-5pm.

Find parking in South End using the online parking guide, or travel by light rail, stopping at East/West Blvd Station. You can also get to Camden Commons by walking or biking on the Rail Trail.

Find more information at southendclt.org.