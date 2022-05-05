Two Juveniles Facing Charges After Middle School In Hickory Received Social Media Threat

The Latest (5/5/22):

Two juveniles are facing charges after a middle school in Hickory received threats on social media Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the threat received by Arndt Middle School led to deputies identifying two juveniles who are believed to have spread the threat.

Petitions charging the juveniles, both Arndt Middle School students, with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property are being sought through the NC Office of Juvenile Justice.

Original Story (5/4/22):

HICKORY, N.C. — A middle school in Hickory was evacuated Wednesday morning after school officials were made aware of a possible threat made on social media.

Safety protocols were initiated and law enforcement were called to the scene around 10:25 a.m. Students and staff of Arndt Middle School were evacuated to the SSHS football stadium and student bags were left behind to be searched, out of an abundance of caution.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority. Our district takes all threats seriously,” school officials said in a statement. “All threats are investigated immediately and aggressively by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.”

Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and the threat was deemed non-credible as of 12:25 p.m. Schools officials say all students and staff are safe.

According to Catawba County Schools officials, students and staff have reentered the school and classes are scheduled to resume as normal. For the remainder of the day there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school.