Planet Fitness Offering Free Workouts For Teens All Summer

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Planet Fitness has announced that high schoolers, ages 14-19, can work out for free at any of their Charlotte area location from May 16 through August 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative.

“We are excited to invite teens all summer long into our clubs across Charlotte and all of North Carolina,” said Scott Breault, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Corporate Clubs at Planet Fitness. “High schoolers have been one of the groups most at risk resulting from the pandemic, and we encourage them to stay active in the Judgement Free Zone to better their mental and physical health, both this summer and well into the future.”

High School Summer Pass, formally known as Teen Summer Challenge, was the first program of its kind launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign-up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period.



According to the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, less than 15 percent of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic. And a national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 93 percent of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

Planet Fitness is working to further motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority by automatically entering all participants who sign up starting May 16 into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state, as well as the District of Columbia, and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to pre-register, and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

In addition to free in-club fitness training that all High School Summer Pass participants will have access to, the certified trainers at Planet Fitness have also designed 15 trainer-led workout videos and 10 downloadable workouts – encompassing cardio, strength, toning and sports circuits – just for high schoolers. This content will be available on the Planet Fitness App and at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.