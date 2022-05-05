Subaru Of America Donated $23,578 On Behalf Of Subaru Concord To Cabarrus Meals On Wheels

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Concord presented a check for $23,578 to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels on April 28.

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels was a local beneficiary in the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event.

For the 14th year, Subaru’s Signature Philanthropic Event Has Donated Over $227 Million to More Than 1,700 Charity Partners nationwide. Through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event® the automaker and its retailers donated a combined $24.9 million to charities, with $18.8 million donated by Subaru of America and $6.1 million donated by Subaru retailers.

From mid-November through the end of the calendar year, with every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s choice of charities*. For 2021, Subaru of America selected the four national charities: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity and Subaru Concord selected Cabarrus Meals on Wheels as its hometown charity.

The check for $23,578 was presented to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels by Nytasha Walker, Jason Williamson, Alisa Gentry, Eric Swanson and Matt Seiler all of Subaru of America; Bill Musgrave, Wanda Musgrave, Steve Porter and Whitney Marti, all of Subaru Concord. Accepting the check on behalf of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels were Kimberly Strong, Executive Director, and Board Members James Corey, Jessica Tucker, Wim DeNeef, Jennifer Cotton.

This is the eighth year that Subaru Concord selected Cabarrus Meals on Wheels as its Hometown Charity partner. Over the eight years, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels has received over $148,000 from the Subaru Share the Love Event.

**Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 18, 2021 through January 3, 2022, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2022. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.