Teacher Appreciation Week: WCCB’s Joe Duncan Reunites With 3rd Grade Teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– All this week, teachers across the country are being celebrated. It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week. So many people remember that special teacher who made them feel special or made learning fun. But, once students are out of the classroom, it’s hard to stay in touch with that teacher. In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, I wanted to sit down with one of my favorite teachers, Mrs. Millie Milam, to celebrate her and the impact she made on me in the classroom.