‘Armed And Dangerous’: Authorities Search For Florida Murder Suspect Who May Be In SC Near NC Border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are looking for a fugitive wanted in connection to two Florida murders. The suspect is believed to be in upstate South Carolina and along the border in North Carolina.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the US Marshals say the wanted man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Sherron McCombs, is wanted for two counts of premeditated 1st degree murder, premeditated 1st degree murder with firearm, three counts of 1st degree murder firearm and tampering with physical evidence for involvement in two shootings that happened in the City of Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.