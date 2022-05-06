Fitness Friday: Strengthen Your Weak Side

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Get up and move! It’s Fitness Friday with Jay Johnson of Team MLP.

For this week we’re doing single sided – or unilateral – exercises like lunges, single arm presses and more.

They help to prioritize weak points of the body and bring them up to par with the stronger side. They can also be safer since less weight is required!

To get more info on Jay, or sign up for a workout, visit JayJohnsonMLP.com, or get him on social media @JayJohnsonMLP.