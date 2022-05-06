Sheriff: Mecklenburg County Inmate Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old inmate, who was housed at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, died Thursday morning after a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, a medical emergency was called around 10:10 a.m. by a detention officer in the infirmary where the resident, identified as Derrick Geter, was housed. MEDIC arrived as few minutes later and transported the Geter to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead at around 11:30 a.m.

“We are very saddened to report the death of Mr. Geter. It is always difficult to experience the loss of a resident in our custody and care,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “There are no words for such an unimaginable loss just days before Mother’s Day. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Geter’s mother and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Geter was processed into custody at the detention center, located East Fourth Street, on Jan. 4, 2021.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.