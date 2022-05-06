Smart Shopper: DIY Mother’s Day Flowers Under $5!
CHARLOTTE, NC–With Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s probably too late to get your flower orders delivered on time and even if it’s possible, you may be paying a hefty delivery fee!
If you’ve waited until the last minute to get a Mother’s Day gift, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!
I’m going to teach you how to make your own for under $5!! I had a little help for my daughter, Morgan!
We decided to stop at Trader Joe’s and their flowers are only $3.99!
Each store has different colors for different moms!
Depending on the budget, you can make arrangements by getting a bigger vase. Just buy two bouquets for under $10! We got the vase from the Dollar Store for $1.
If you’re not as crafty, that’s okay, I found some perfect gifts for the mom, dog mom, legal guardian, bonus-mom, auntie, grandma, and friend in your life!
- 1800-Flowers 20% Off Code: MOM
- Kate Spade 25% off code: MOTHERSDAY
- Edible Arrangements $10 Off Code: MOM10
Happy Mother’s Day!
I’m sending a big hug to everyone who has lost their moms and to all of those who are grieving this Mother’s Day. My thoughts and my prayers are with you.