Smart Shopper: DIY Mother’s Day Flowers Under $5!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s probably too late to get your flower orders delivered on time and even if it’s possible, you may be paying a hefty delivery fee!

If you’ve waited until the last minute to get a Mother’s Day gift, don’t worry we’ve got you covered!

I’m going to teach you how to make your own for under $5!! I had a little help for my daughter, Morgan!

We decided to stop at Trader Joe’s and their flowers are only $3.99!

Each store has different colors for different moms!

Depending on the budget, you can make arrangements by getting a bigger vase. Just buy two bouquets for under $10! We got the vase from the Dollar Store for $1.

If you’re not as crafty, that’s okay, I found some perfect gifts for the mom, dog mom, legal guardian, bonus-mom, auntie, grandma, and friend in your life!

Happy Mother’s Day!

I’m sending a big hug to everyone who has lost their moms and to all of those who are grieving this Mother’s Day. My thoughts and my prayers are with you.