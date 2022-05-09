Police: Man Charged In Kings Mountain Hit-And-Run That Killed One Pedestrian, Injured Another

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One person is dead and another injured after a hit and run involving pedestrians in Kings Mountain Sunday evening, police say.

The Kings Mountain Police Department responded to Amiya Express around 8 p.m. in reference to the collision involving two pedestrians. Upon arrival, officers found two victims in the roadway of North Cansler Street near the intersection of West King Street.

Both victims were given first aid and transported to Kings Mountain Hospital. The victims were identified as 76-year-old Minnie Clinton and 45-year-old Rodney Clinton, both of Kings Mountain.

Minnie died at the hospital due to the life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident, according to officials. Rodney was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Officers gathered vehicle information from witnesses at the scene and located the suspect, identified as 67-year-old Fredrick Wilson, in the incident at a Kings Mountain residence. According to police, Wilson was charged with going armed to terror of the public, hit and run, and death by motor vehicle.

The Kings Mountain Police Criminal Investigations Division was contacted for further investigation into this matter.

At this time the case is still being actively investigated and anyone with information pertaining to it is asked to contact Detective B. Joel at 704-734-0444.