Sabrina Claudio’s Based On A Feeling Tour Coming To Charlotte In October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sabrina Claudio announced Monday that her global Based On A Feeling tour will be coming to Charlotte in October.
Following the release of her new album, Based On A Feeling, platinum-selling Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio will be hitting the road on her 38 show run across North America and Europe.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off on Aug. 25 at Crystal Ballroom in Portland making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando on Oct. 21. The 13-date European leg kicks off on Nov. 12 in Stockholm and will make stops Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and more.
Sabrina Claudio’s Based On A Feeling tour will stop at The Fillmore in Charlotte on Oct. 12.
Sabrina projects sensuality, spirit and soul beyond her barriers in Based On A Feeling. It also sees Sabrina take the reins as the sole writer and present the clearest picture of herself as an artist and woman. Based On A Feeling is the first dose of new music from Sabrina since her 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues.
Tickets go on sale starting on May 13 at 10 a.m. at sabrinaclaudio.com.
BASED ON A FEELING TOUR DATES:
- Thu Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
- Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
- Sat Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
- Tue Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
- Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Thu Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
- Sat Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
- Mon Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
- Thu Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
- Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
- Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
- Mon Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
- Thu Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
- Sat Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
- Mon Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- Wed Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- Fri Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
- Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
- Tue Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
- Wed Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
- Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- Thu Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
- Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
- Sat Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
- Sun Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
- Mon Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club
- Wed Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol
- Thu Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine
- Sat Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
- Sun Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
- Mon Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
- Wed Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
- Thu Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol
- Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
- Sun Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
- Wed Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.