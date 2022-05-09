Sabrina Claudio’s Based On A Feeling Tour Coming To Charlotte In October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sabrina Claudio announced Monday that her global Based On A Feeling tour will be coming to Charlotte in October.

Following the release of her new album, Based On A Feeling, platinum-selling Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio will be hitting the road on her 38 show run across North America and Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on Aug. 25 at Crystal Ballroom in Portland making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando on Oct. 21. The 13-date European leg kicks off on Nov. 12 in Stockholm and will make stops Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and more.

Sabrina Claudio’s Based On A Feeling tour will stop at The Fillmore in Charlotte on Oct. 12.

Sabrina projects sensuality, spirit and soul beyond her barriers in Based On A Feeling. It also sees Sabrina take the reins as the sole writer and present the clearest picture of herself as an artist and woman. Based On A Feeling is the first dose of new music from Sabrina since her 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues.

Tickets go on sale starting on May 13 at 10 a.m. at sabrinaclaudio.com.

BASED ON A FEELING TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sat Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

Mon Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Mon Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Thu Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Sat Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Mon Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Fri Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sat Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

Sun Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Mon Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

Wed Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

Thu Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

Sat Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Sun Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Mon Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

Wed Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Thu Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol

Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Sun Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Wed Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

