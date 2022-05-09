Smart Shopper: Free Things To Do This Week In Charlotte
Smart Shopper: Free Things To Do This Week In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC–It seems like every day there’s an event coming to the Queen City that you and your family could go to, but they’re not always budget friendly.
On Tuesday, eNASCAR’s Coca-Cola iRacing series pro battle at the Carolina eSports hub. Wednesday, enjoy a free family fun night at the Mint Museum in uptown from 5 pm to 9 pm.
Thursday, head on over to the Ballantyne Village for their free outdoor concerts from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Last but not least, this Friday check out the BeachFest down in Matthews for 6 local bands! Admission is free but if you want to participate in axe-throwing, carnival rides and eat some delicious food, you’ll have to pay $20.
Have a fun and prosperous week!