1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







A total lunar eclipse happens this weekend!

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across southern and western Europe, southern and western Asia, Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

Image credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

HOW TO VIEW:

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to look at with the naked eye.

WHAT WILL IT LOOK LIKE?

Lunar eclipses only occur during a full moon. The May full moon is known as the “Flower Moon” which was named by Native Americans as it will rise during a time when plants bloom. During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow will turn the moon dark red – due to the coloring, many refer to this as the “blood moon”.

VISIBILITY FOR THE CAROLINAS:

It is too soon to forecast exact cloud cover so stay tuned.

Charlotte, North Carolina’s totality begins at 11:29 pm Sunday, May 15th & ends at 12:53 am Monday, May 16th.