Fugitive Inmate Captured After Manhunt, Ex-Jail Officer Dead

The Latest (5/10/22):

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.

The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Ind

iana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it.

Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital.

The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries.

The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.

The Latest (5/6/22):

Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for the pair.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Original Story (4/30/22):

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The inmate is also missing.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges.

She left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since.

The pair are not related.

The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot.