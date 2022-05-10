Amazon Driver Gets 10 Years For Fatal Crash While On Meth

YORK, S.C. — Prosecutors say a Charlotte man delivering packages as a contractor for Amazon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash in South Carolina while high on methamphetamine.

A Rock Hill newspaper reports 30-year-old Semahj Rittenburg pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving under the influence causing death.

State troopers say Rittenburg was delivering packages for Amazon after dark in November 2020 when the van he was driving crossed state Highway 49 near Lake Wylie and slammed head on into a Volkswagen.

The other driver was killed.

Prosecutors say Rittenburg’s blood tested positive for methamphetamine.