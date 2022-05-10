Carolina Panthers, Wellcare Announce Taste Of The Panthers Event To Support Second Harvest Food Bank Of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and Wellcare, a leading national Medicare Advantage plan, are teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for Taste of the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on May 19.

Guests will get the chance to mix and mingle with Panthers players and legends on the game field while sampling signature dishes from Charlotte’s top restaurants. In addition to gourmet food, drink and entertainment, attendees will enjoy access to the stadium’s newest club spaces as well as the Panthers team locker room.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Second Harvest serves a 24-county region in North and South Carolina comprised of a network of 950 partner agencies including soup kitchens, emergency pantries, homeless shelters, senior programs and low-income daycares. Second Harvest distributes 82 million pounds of food annually including 49 million pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products, according to a spokesperson.

“Food insecurity can be one the most significant barriers to health,” said Suzy DePrizio, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Centene, Wellcare’s parent company. “In partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, we’ll help tackle food insecurity across the state as part of our shared commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

The event will be held on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30-10 p.m. Taste of the Panthers tickets are $250, $500 and corporate packages are also available and can be purchased at https://www.panthers.com/community/taste-of-the-panthers.