Celebrate National Buttermilk Biscuit Day With Bojangles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — May 14 is National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, and no one does biscuits with such care and attention like Bojangles. The Southern expert in making food like Mama has a buttermilk biscuit so light, buttery and fluffy, it’s hard to stop at just one – so don’t!

To celebrate the national holiday all month long, Bojangles is giving away a free Cajun Filet Biscuit to all customers via its app. Now through Tuesday, May 31, customers who have the Bojangles app will receive the offer through their digital wallet. They can place a pickup or curbside order at participating locations and apply the offer at checkout to receive the free Cajun Filet Biscuit. There is no purchase necessary for the transaction, but the order must be placed through the app to qualify for the promotion. This promotion does not apply to delivery orders.

“Our biscuits are our pride and joy, which is why we’ve worked so hard to perfect the recipe that now includes a whopping 49 steps, so you know it’s made with love,” said Marshall Scarborough, VP of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “Because these biscuits are made by our certified Master Biscuit Makers, they are consistently good and have become a staple for our brand.”

Baked via a carefully curated, 49-step proprietary process, Bojangles biscuits are made fresh in each store by a certified Master Biscuit Maker who has undergone rigorous instruction and training to earn the status.

Bojangles’ tasty biscuits make the perfect pairing as fixins to all of its family meals. They also can be enjoyed as a vessel for one of the brand’s beloved breakfast proteins, like the Cajun Filet, Bacon Egg and Cheese or Steak; or they can be filled with Bo-Berries and drizzled with icing for a delicious, sweet treat.

Customers can download the bright yellow Bojangles app on the Apple App Store or via Google Play.