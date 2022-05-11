North Carolina Sees Increase In Child Homicides, Suicides

RALEIGH, N.C. — A task force is reporting that the number of North Carolina children who died by either homicide or suicide has more than doubled over the past decade.

The state Child Fatality Task Force’s report said that in 2020, 92 children died as a result of homicide, making it the leading cause of death for that age group.

News outlets report homicide was the second-leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 4.

Also in 2020, suicide was the fourth leading cause of death for children with 56 deaths.