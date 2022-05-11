Parents Hunting For Baby Formula As Shortage Spans US

WASHINGTON — Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a massive safety recall by manufacturer Abbott.
Ongoing supply problems have intensified since Abbott shuttered its largest U.S. formula plant due to contamination concerns.
Pediatricians are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices.
They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes.
Major retail chains including CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many containers customers can purchase at one time to conserve supplies.
Meanwhile, regulators with the Food and Drug Administration are looking at importing formula to boost U.S. supplies.
“We recognize that many consumers have been unable to access infant formula and critical medical foods they are accustomed to using and are frustrated by their inability to do so. We are doing everything in our power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Ensuring the availability of safe, sole-source nutrition products like infant formula is of the utmost importance to the FDA. Our teams have been working tirelessly to address and alleviate supply issues and will continue doing everything within our authority to ensure the production of safe infant formula products.”