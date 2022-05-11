Salisbury Police Officer Arrested For Assault In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury police officer has been arrested for assault after an alleged domestic violence incident early Wednesday, according to the police department.

The Salisbury Police Department was informed that current Officer Michael Scroggs was arrested by Rowan County deputies just after 12 a.m. following an investigation into a domestic violence incident.

Scroggs was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to authorities. He was off duty during the time of the incident.

Once released on bond, Scroggs will be placed on administrative leave with pay from his duties pending further inquiry by the SPD Professional Standards Unit, according to the police department.

Scroggs has been employed with the SPD since 2021, holding the rank of police officer, and is currently assigned to field training.

The Salisbury Police Department says they are fully cooperating with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this incident.