Woman Facing Multiple Charges After ‘Serious’ Gastonia Crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Bessemer City woman is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police officers, along with fire and rescue personnel, responded to Highway 321 near Roechling Street around 2 p.m. after a report of the crash.

Through an investigation, officers determined that the a 2021 Subaru, driven by 29-year-old Keondra Lawrence, was traveling northbound on Highway 321 when she made a U-turn at Roechling Street. A 21-year-old man, driving a 2016 Honda motorcycle, was traveling southbound on Highway 321 when Lawrence made the U-turn directly in front of his path.

The motorcycle and the Subaru collided near the intersection, police say. Soon after the collision, the motorcycle caught fire.

The unidentified motorcycle driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers determined that Lawrence had a warrant for her arrest and that she was DWI.

According to officers, Lawrence was arrested and transported to the Gaston County Jail where she was charged with DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle, and unsafe movement.