Report: Dump Truck Driver Fell Asleep, Crashed Into Two Vehicles Including School Bus, Leaving 16 Injured In South Charlotte

1/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 9

2/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 8

3/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 7

4/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 6

5/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 5



6/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 4

7/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 3

8/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 2

9/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 1



















The Latest (5/12/22):

According to a crash report, the driver of a dump truck fell asleep before crashing into a school bus and another vehicle Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

The dump truck was driving west on Sharon Road West when the 23-year-old driver fell asleep, causing his truck to cross the left center line and hit the other vehicle at an angle. The dump truck continued into the opposite side of traffic and collided head on with the school bus after hitting the other vehicle, the report says.

The school bus then went off the road through a metal fence after the collision.

The report also states that the dump truck driver was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

All vehicles involved were not driveable after the crash.

The dump truck and school bus drivers suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. The other driver in the incident had no apparent injuries, according to officials.

The incident resulted in 16 total injuries including 14 students that had minor injuries, MEDIC reported.

Original Story (5/11/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte crash involving a school bus has left at least 16 people injured Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The three-vehicle collision happened on Sharon Road West at Sharon Brook Drive around 6:30 a.m.



Two people, the drivers of the dump truck and the school bus involved, were reportedly trapped inside after the crash. They both have since been freed.

The crash has left one person with life-threatening injuries, one person with serious injuries, and 14 students with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC and school officials.

“Repeat – all children have non-life-threatening injuries,” first-responders confirm.

School officials state that 15 students were on the bus and 14 were taken to the hospital.

15 kids taken to the hospital with no life threatening injuries. One driver with severe injuries, another with life threatening injuries. @WCCBNewsRising @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/9naG8y3Zft — Emma Mondo WCCB Traffic (@emmamondoTV) May 11, 2022

The other injured patients were also taken to the hospital to be treated.

The school bus involved in the incident was number 222 with South Mecklenburg High School, school officials say.

The area is an active rescue scene, people are advised to stay away from the area as multiple crews work.

This is a developing story.