Smart Shopper: Free + Discounted Crayola IDEAWorks tickets!

CHARLOTTE, NC–If you are still looking for things to do with the family this weekend, we’ve got great news for you! For a limited time, you can have some colorful fun at the Crayola IDEAworks that’s coming to Charlotte!

In today’s Smart Shopper, I’m giving you a sneak peak before it opens tomorrow. This morning, Steve Sheldon and the Crayola team gave away 8 FREE tickets, woohoo!

Starting on Friday, May 13th , Crayola IDEAworks, will open in the Queen City this month for a limited time at Camp North End.

This Southeast premiere of Crayola IDEAworks is the second stop on a multi-city, worldwide tour.

Creative producer, Charity Hill says as a mother, it’s always a good idea for kids to learn while having fun! Hill says, “Crayola IDEAworks is not just for kids, but for everyone!”

Executive Producer, Clayton Ferguson says that tickets will sell out quickly, so order yours today! Ferguson and the Crayola team knows that Smart Shopper is all about saving money so they created a discount code for us!

Enter WCCB20 for 20% off tickets! Click here to get those tickets!

Additional information can be found at: www.crayolaideaworks.com.