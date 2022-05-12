Three Arrested At Lenoir ‘Fentanyl Distribution Compound’

1/4

2/4 Jodi Mitchell

3/4 Mark Alexander Hood

4/4 Tera Harwood







CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon at a fentanyl distribution compound after a two month long investigation, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed search warrants at two properties on Hoods Creek Road in Lenoir. According to the sheriff’s office, the undercover operation and search warrants resulted in the seizure of around 58 grams of fentanyl, a 9mm handgun and over $24,000 in cash.

The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of over $11,600, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

Deputies say 57-year-old Mark Hood was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics. Tera Harwood, 29, and Jodi Mitchell, 30, were both arrested by authorities for possession of fentanyl.

“This was a sound investigation with solid results,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones I believe in making drug arrests public knowledge. The community deserves to know who their local drug dealers are.”

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178, Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145, or Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.