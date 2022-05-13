CMPD: Death Investigation Underway In South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death Friday afternoon.
Police responded to Brookhill Road, off of South Tryon Street, in South End.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.