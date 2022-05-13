CMPD: Death Investigation Underway In South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death Friday afternoon.

Police responded to Brookhill Road, off of South Tryon Street, in South End.

CORRECTION: This is a death investigation at this time. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 13, 2022

This is a developing story.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.