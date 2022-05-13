Edge On The Clock: A Massive White Diamond Sells For More Than $200 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive white diamond, $5,000 bonuses, and a black hole in our galaxy – all on Edge on the Clock.

White Diamond

Check out this rock named “The Rock.”

It’s the largest white diamond to ever come up for auction and it just sold for $21.9 million.

The pear-shaped gemstone was found in South Africa and it’s 228 carats, so about half the size of a gold ball.

This is one of the rarest gems to ever be sold.

$5K Bonus

Some employees of a popular hotel on the famous Las Vegas strip may be feeling like high rollers themselves.

The cosmopolitan surprised its 5,400 employees with $5,000 bonuses.

That’s a whopping $27 million payout.

Blackstone which owns the popular Vegas attraction says they wanted to make sure their employees shared in their success.

Black Hole

The photo might not look like much, but it’s actually a very big deal.

This is the first image of the super massive black hoke at the center of our galaxy.

It’s called Sagittarius A-Star.

The dark area in the center is the actual black hole.

The light circling the black hole is glowing gas.

Scientists believe there is a black hole at the center of nearly every galaxy, but this is the first photo of the galaxy’s black hole.

It took more than 300 researchers from 80 institutions working with a network of eight different radio telescopes around the world over the course of years to capture and confirm the image and discovery.