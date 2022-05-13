Is It Better To Buy Or Rent?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be better to rent than buy when it comes to housing. While rent is rising nationwide, home sales are rising faster and higher.

That’s according to a new Wall Street Journal analysis of current housing trends.

The increase means it’ll take longer for homeowners to ‘break even’ when normal.

So home owners stand a lot to lose if they sell to early.

In North Carolina, home owners need to stay in their home for five years to break even, verses three and a half years pre-pandemic.

While home owners would likely lose money right now if they sold before the ‘break even point,’ if they are in it for the long haul the math is on the home owners side.

For instant, after owning a home for eight years in Charlotte, the seller could stand to make $30,000.