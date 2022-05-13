On and Off Rain & Storm Chances for the Weekend

Nicole Madden,

AM Headlines:
  • Patchy AM fog/Drizzle
  • Scattered showers and storms
  • Warmer weekend, scattered storms
  • Summerlike conditions next week
Discussion:
A low will track further inland today bringing more rain and storms to the region. Highs will top out in the mid-70s. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible tonight. Scattered showers and storms continue Saturday afternoon. Temps climbing Sunday into the mid-80s. A series of weak cold fronts will keep storm chances in the forecast through Monday. Summer-like heat next week. Temps will sizzle near 90 beginning Wednesday.