On and Off Rain & Storm Chances for the Weekend
AM Headlines:
- Patchy AM fog/Drizzle
- Scattered showers and storms
- Warmer weekend, scattered storms
- Summerlike conditions next week
Discussion:
A low will track further inland today bringing more rain and storms to the region. Highs will top out in the mid-70s. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible tonight. Scattered showers and storms continue Saturday afternoon. Temps climbing Sunday into the mid-80s. A series of weak cold fronts will keep storm chances in the forecast through Monday. Summer-like heat next week. Temps will sizzle near 90 beginning Wednesday.