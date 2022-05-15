CMPD: South Tryon Homicide Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a case involving the death of a man on Friday, May 13th.

Officers responded to a call on Brookhill Road near South Tryon Street. Upon arrival officers located a man dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Javarrus Jeter.

Several investigative services helped process the scene and collect physical evidence. Detectives have ruled this case as a homicide.

No further details. Check back for updates.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-334-1600 or visit crimestoppers.com