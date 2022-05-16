Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Tour Coming To Raleigh And Charlotte This Summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, Kehlani has announced her Blue Water Road Tour will be heading to Charlotte in August.
The tour will feature special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates.
The 28-city North American leg kicks off on July 30 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh making stops across the U.S. in Miami, New York, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland on Sept. 30. Her tour then continues through Europe.
Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Tour will make a stop at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on Aug. 5.
Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. on kehlani.com/tour.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. (EST) until May 19 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
BLUE WATER ROAD TOUR DATES:
- Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
- Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
- Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
- Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!
- Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
- Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
- Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum!
- Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell*!
* Not A Live Nation Date | ! Citi Presale Not Applicable
ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN DATES:
- Thu Nov 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall
- Fri Nov 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
- Mon Nov 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*
- Tue Nov 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*
- Thu Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
- Sat Nov 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*
- Sun Nov 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*
- Tue Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*
- Wed Nov 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
- Sat Dec 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13
- Sun Dec 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy
- Wed Dec 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
- Fri Dec 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
- Sat Dec 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy
- Mon Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse
*Not A Live Nation Show
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.