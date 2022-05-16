Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Tour Coming To Raleigh And Charlotte This Summer

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, Kehlani has announced her Blue Water Road Tour will be heading to Charlotte in August.

The tour will feature special guests Rico Nasty on North American dates and Destin Conrad across all dates.

The 28-city North American leg kicks off on July 30 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh making stops across the U.S. in Miami, New York, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland on Sept. 30. Her tour then continues through Europe.

see you on the road trip with guests #riconasty & @destinCONRAD , tickets on sale friday! performing Blue Water Road, It Was Good Until It Wasnt + more! Text (510) 692-4419 for early password tomorrow ✨ what city you coming to?https://t.co/BqdSNkaW1h pic.twitter.com/bwF3KbBNJD — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 16, 2022

Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Tour will make a stop at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte on Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. on kehlani.com/tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. (EST) until May 19 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

BLUE WATER ROAD TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage!

Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum!

Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell*!

* Not A Live Nation Date | ! Citi Presale Not Applicable

ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN DATES:

Thu Nov 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

Fri Nov 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Mon Nov 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*

Tue Nov 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*

Thu Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Sat Nov 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

Sun Nov 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*

Tue Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*

Wed Nov 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Sat Dec 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

Sun Dec 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

Wed Dec 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

Fri Dec 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Sat Dec 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

Mon Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

*Not A Live Nation Show

