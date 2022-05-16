Remains Of Myrtle Beach Missing Teen Discovered

GEORGETOWN S.C. – Authorities have made an arrest after locating the remains of Brittanee Drixel. The 17-year-old who went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009.

Sheriff Carter Weaver of Georgetown County confirmed the discovery during a press conference on Monday, May 16th.

Investigators believe was killed by manual strangulation.

Deputies have charged the suspect, 62-year-old Raymond Moody with rape, murder, and kidnapping.

Drexel’s mother thanked authorities for their efforts in the case as well as the media for keeping her daughter’s case relevant and in the public eye.