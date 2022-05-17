Maggie Peterson, Famous For ‘The ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ Dies

Maggie Peterson, whose character on “The Andy Griffith Show” developed a memorable infatuation with Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor, has died, her family said Monday. She was 81.

A post to her Facebook page said Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday with her family present.

According to the post, Peterson’s health took a turn for the worse when her husband, Gus Mancuso, died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at age 88.

After his death, Peterson moved back to Colorado to be closer to her relatives.

The family said a private service will be held in the next few weeks.