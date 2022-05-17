Man, Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs After Catawba County Traffic Stop

1/3 Dorian Michael Morgan

2/3 Brittany Nicole Cantrell

3/3





CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested for trafficking cocaine and heroin after deputies conducted a traffic stop in Catawba County on Saturday.

Catawba County deputies stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Springs Road and Section House Road for a speeding violation.

Officers conducted a search on the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of 238 grams of heroin, 59 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of marijuana, $6,425 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Deputies arrested and charged the driver, identified as 33-year-old Dorian Morgan with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of possessing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana up to one half ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, identified as Britany Cantrell, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana up to one half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. Cantrell was also arrested for outstanding warrants.