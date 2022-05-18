Ex-Charlotte Mayor Cannon Doesn’t Advance In Council Primary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon has come up short in his bid to return to municipal office, years after he was sent to prison for accepting bribes.

Election results show Cannon finished last in a six-candidate race in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for at-large seats on the Charlotte City Council.

The top four candidates now advance to the July 26 general election.

Cannon resigned as mayor in 2014 and pleaded guilty to taking about $50,000 in bribes from federal undercover officers.

He served nearly half of a 44-month prison sentence.

Cannon said in March that he was seeking “a chance for redemption.”