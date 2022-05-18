Renaissance Festival Auditions To Be Held In June

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — The wildly popular Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available for actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts, and stagehands too!

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 18th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Saturday, June 25th from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Cannon School located at 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027. Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

Performers at the Festival engage in the art of all-day play through interactive, immersive theatre. Free summer workshops prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme and include classes on costuming, period language, accent, character development, improv, and more.

About The Festival

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament, and feast, all rolled into a non-stop, daylong, outdoor family adventure!

Celebrating 29 Years of Cheers, the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival returns Saturdays and Sundays, October 1st through November 20th on a 250- acre farm located just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Tickets are now date-specific and available only online June 1st at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.