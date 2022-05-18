Smart Shopper: Find Great Deals At The New Ollie’s In Monroe!

MONROE, NC–With prices on just about everything going up, it’s nice to save a dollar when you can.

It’s also nice to know where to shop to get those deals so it can save you money over time.

Ollie’s in Monroe is opening up! The bargain store is perfect for those who love a great deal and for those buying in bulk. Their new location is located in Monroe at 1817 Dickerson Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110

This is a bargain store that’s dedicated to saving you money on name brand products!

