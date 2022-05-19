CMPD: Man Who Shot Into CATS Bus Several Times In South Charlotte In Custody

The Latest (5/19/22):

The man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus several times on Wednesday has been taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Through a continued investigation, police identified the suspect as Jason Wright.

Authorities located Wright and took him into custody without incident Wednesday evening in the area of Nations Ford Road.

Wright was interviewed by division detectives and then transported to the Mecklenburg County jail where he currently remains.

According to authorities, Wright is facing charges for carrying concealed gun, display weapon occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, possess marijuana paraphernalia, possess marijuana up to .5 oz, and possession of firearm by felon.

Original Story (5/18/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus several times early Wednesday in south Charlotte.

Officers responded to Nations Ford Road, nearby East Arrowood Road, around 12:10 a.m. in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers met with a CATS bus driver who explained that an unknown man fired a weapon three to four times into CATS bus #2150.

The shooting happened at bus stop number 24 located at Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident and the driver was not injured. As a result of this shooting, there was only property damage.

Police say the suspect has been described as a black man wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue t-shirt, and blue jeans. The suspect was also holding a backpack.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.