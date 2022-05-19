Krispy Kreme Celebrating 2022 Graduates With Free Dozen Doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is feeling the pomp and circumstance as they celebrate this year’s high school and college seniors with a free dozen doughnuts on May 25.

Graduation just got a little sweeter! On May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 swag – from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown – can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at participating shops while supplies last.

In addition, the doughnut shop is bringing back the Graduate Dozen beginning on May 23.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

It's almost here! We can't wait to celebrate grads with our 2022 Grad Dozen available starting Monday, 5/23!🎓🎉 2022 Grad Dozen Available for purchase 5/23-5/24 & 5/26-5/29 only at participating US shops while supplies last. More details at https://t.co/B3CgTYTjZO pic.twitter.com/4MaBlr64Rz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 19, 2022

Krispy Kreme’s free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2.”

Original Glazed, White Iced “0” Doughnut is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing “0.”

Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2.”

Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2.”

Family and friends can purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29, made up of the four custom “2022” doughnuts along with fan favorites, including the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with white icing drizzle and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

The Graduate Dozen will be available to purchase via drive-thru, in-shop, or by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app, while supplies last. The Graduate Dozen will not be available on May 25 while Krispy Kreme serves up free Senior Day Dozens to as many graduates as possible.